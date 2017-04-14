Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: Celebrating 22 Years Of Comedy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is reflective as he celebrates being in the craft of comedy for 22 years. He looks back on the teachers and experiences that have lead him to become the man he is today, and the God-given traits he has that have contributed to his long career.

From his sarcasm and quick-wit to his ability to talk to just about anybody, GRIFF has a lot to be thankful for! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

