True Hollywood Bible Stories: Belaam & The Talking Donkey [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell & GRIFF tell the story of Belaam and the talking donkey. Belaam was traveling on the donkey, but the donkey kept stopping. Belaam didn’t understand why, and kept getting off to beat the donkey for not obeying his command to go further.

Eventually, however, the donkey couldn’t take the beatings anymore and had to clue Belaam in to the reason he wasn’t going anywhere. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

