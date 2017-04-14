Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

True Hollywood Bible Stories: Belaam & The Talking Donkey [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell & GRIFF tell the story of Belaam and the talking donkey. Belaam was traveling on the donkey, but the donkey kept stopping. Belaam didn’t understand why, and kept getting off to beat the donkey for not obeying his command to go further.

Eventually, however, the donkey couldn’t take the beatings anymore and had to clue Belaam in to the reason he wasn’t going anywhere. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Story Of Daniel [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Sampson & Delilah [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  True Hollywood Bible Stories: Joseph And Potiphar’s Wife [EXCLUSIVE]


Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

41 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Angel , belaam , Bible , Erica Campbell , Griff , talking donkey , true hollywood bible stories

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Portrait of a Princess
 24 hours ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16