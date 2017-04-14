True Hollywood Bible Stories: Belaam & The Talking Donkey [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica Campbell & GRIFF tell the story of Belaam and the talking donkey. Belaam was traveling on the donkey, but the donkey kept stopping. Belaam didn’t understand why, and kept getting off to beat the donkey for not obeying his command to go further.
Eventually, however, the donkey couldn’t take the beatings anymore and had to clue Belaam in to the reason he wasn’t going anywhere. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: The Story Of Daniel [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Sampson & Delilah [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: True Hollywood Bible Stories: Joseph And Potiphar’s Wife [EXCLUSIVE]
Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]
41 photos Launch gallery
1.
Source:Getty
1 of 41
2.
Source:Promotional
2 of 41
3.
Source:Getty
3 of 41
4.
Source:Getty
4 of 41
5.
Source:Getty
5 of 41
6.
Source:Getty
6 of 41
7.
Source:Getty
7 of 41
8.
Source:Getty
8 of 41
9.
Source:Getty
9 of 41
10.
Source:Getty
10 of 41
11.
Source:Getty
11 of 41
12.
Source:Getty
12 of 41
13.
Source:Instagram
13 of 41
14.
Source:Instagram
14 of 41
15.
Source:Instagram
15 of 41
16.
Source:Instagram
16 of 41
17.
Source:Instagram
17 of 41
18.
Source:Instagram
18 of 41
19.
Source:Instagram
19 of 41
20.
Source:Instagram
20 of 41
21.
Source:Instagram
21 of 41
24.
Source:Instagram
24 of 41
25.
Source:Instagram
25 of 41
26.
Source:Instagram
26 of 41
27.
Source:Instagram
27 of 41
28.
Source:Instagram
28 of 41
29.
Source:Instagram
29 of 41
30.
Source:Instagram
30 of 41
31.
Source:Instagram
31 of 41
32.
Source:Instagram
32 of 41
33.
Source:Instagram
33 of 41
34.
Source:Instagram
34 of 41
35.
Source:Instagram
35 of 41
36.
Source:Instagram
36 of 41
37.
Source:Instagram
37 of 41
38.
Source:Instagram
38 of 41
39. Wow we were young!!!! This is exactly 20 years ago.... Together for 20... This May we'll celebrate 15 years on marriage.. #GodIs #SoGood #WE15 @imericacampbell
Source:Instagram
39 of 41
40. #TBT me and @imericacampbell first Valentine's Day ©1997.... Photo Credit @teddyandtina
Source:Instagram
40 of 41
41. I had no idea 20 years ago that my life would be this awesome and blessed!!! And it's because God has allowed me to do life with you!!!Happy Mother's Day baby!!! @imericacampbell
Source:Instagram
41 of 41