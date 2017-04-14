Ericaism: Tina Campbell On The Importance Of Speaking God’s Word Over Your Life [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Tina Campbell explains why it’s crucial for us to speak God’s word over your life. She talks about her solo album and how all of the songs functioned as a way for her to speak God’s word over her life while she was going through a difficult time.

Our reality will bring us bad news sometimes, but there is so much encouragement in the word, Tina says. So when you can’t find any life, any positivity or motivation around you, God’s word will certainly do the trick! As Erica says, “don’t you give up yourself because God hasn’t given up on you.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

