Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kerry Washington Celebrates #Scandal100 On Instagram

Kerry Washington took to Instagram to celebrate #Scandal100 with behind the scenes footage from last night's episode.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

ABC's 'Scandal' 100th Episode Celebration - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


It’s been an emotional journey, but Olivia Pope handled it with poise, keen fashion and a never-ending supply of fine wine. The cast of the groundbreaking show celebrated #Scandal100 with fun behind the scenes clips from the milestone episode.

Check out Kerry Washington’s celebratory posts when you keep scrolling:

#BTS Wedding Glam! #scandal #scandal100

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

The truth underneath it all. #scandal #scandal100 Gotta be comfy.

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Here’s to another 100 episodes, Gladiators:

RELATED STORIES:

‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Gets A Taste Of Life As Fitz’s Wife

‘Scandal’ Recap: Abby Learns That She’s Not The Realest Bish In The Room

‘Scandal’ Recap: This Is THE Huck Episode Of All Huck Episodes Thus Far

Kerry Washington , scandal , Shonda Rhimes

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 4 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16