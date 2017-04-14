Mother Of Slain NYC Teen Ramarley Graham Speaks Out On NYPD Injustice

Danielle Jennings

In the growing list of names of Black men, women and children killed at the hands of police officers within the last few years, there is Ramarley Graham. The 18-year-old was unarmed and fatally shot by the NYPD in 2012. And this week, his mother gave an exclusive interview to Colorlines which ran on what would have been her son’s 24th birthday. In it, she opened up about his death, her grief and injustice within the NYPD.

On February 2, 2012, white NYPD officer Richard Haste entered Graham’s Bronx apartment and fired a fatal shot into his chest. Haste and his colleagues had followed him home from a bodega they were surveilling, kicked in the door and fatally shot him, as he stood close to his grandmother and young brother.

Speaking exclusively with Colorlines, Constance Malcolm, opened up about the five-year fight she has waged to get justice for her son as her family continues their quest for answers surrounding Graham’s death.

Malcolm states that “her life right now is about activism and getting justice [for Ramarley]” because she is a voice for him and “a lot of other boys and girls because they are also her children.” She also made a statement which seems to be all too true: “Once a police officer says they feared for their life, that’s it, it’s over. That’s their ‘get out of jail free’ card.”

You can watch the full Colorlines interview with Constance Malcolm BELOW:





