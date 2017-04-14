National News
Tax Deadline Is Tuesday April 18th This Year

US tax forms

So why does it seem like we are getting a few extra days to file our taxes this year?  The usual deadline is April 15th, but this year it falls on Saturday which would normally push the deadline to Monday. However, Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline is extended until Tuesday.

Monday is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia. It marks the day in 1862 in which 3,100 slaves living in Washington were freed.

Read more at WRAL.com

