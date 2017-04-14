List Of Local Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Services & Other Events

Community
Here are some local Easter events that are happening over this weekend, from egg hunts, church services and other events.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

EASTER EGG HUNTS:

 

Join The Light 103.9 This Saturday for the free Word Of God Fellowship Church 3000Eggs at 3000 Rock Quarry road Easter Egg Hunt Eggtravanganza . The Easter Egg hunt is free and open to children of all ages and takes place this Saturday April 15th from 11 am to 3 pm with free music, food, drinks and games. We’ll see you this Saturday at 3000 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh for the Word Of God Fellowship Church 3000 Eggs at 3000 Rock Quarry road Easter Egg Hunt Eggtravanganza.

 

  Durham Easter
Event Date:  04/16/2017
Event Time:  12:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Durham Central Park
Address Line 1:  501 Foster St
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  Includes an Easter egg hunt with 10,000 eggs! This family-oriented Easter event is for people of all ages and provides a day of fun including 4 egg hunts for infant through 12 years, inflatables, family activities, face painting and food trucks. Go to durhameaster.com for more information.
Event Contact:  Pattie McAlister
Event Contact Number:  9195990838
Event Contact Email:  pattiemcalister@gmail.com

 

 

Easter Egg Hunt
Event Date:  04/15/2017
Event Time:  2-4 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Bell-Yeager FWB Church
Address Line 1:  128 East Cornwallis Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27705
Event Description:  Easter Hunt for everyone. Come and enjoy.
Event Contact:  Bell-Yeager
Event Contact Number:  (919) 489-3963

 

 

 

 

 

 Easter Egg Hunt/Easter Monday Celebration
                 Event Date:  04/17/2017
Event Time:  11am-2pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 W. David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church welcomes you to our Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Monday celebration! Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Ms. Linda Williams
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  fmbcparktonnc@embarqmail.com

 

  Family Fun Day and Annual Easter Egg Hunt
Event Date:  04/15/2017
Event Time:  1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Roberts Park
Address Line 1:  1300 E. Martin Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  There will be free Food, games, Cash prize talent show, Face painting, Henna tattoos and more. Also a special performance by Empowering Steppers Step team.
Event Contact:  Kenya Dillard
Event Contact Number:  919-219-1944

 

 

  EASTER EGG HUNT AND COOKOUT
Event Date:  APRIL 15,2017
Event Time:  STARTING AT 2PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  CHURCH OF GOD OF PROPHECY TO TELL THE TRUTH MINISTRY
Address Line 1:  1860 NORTH WHITE STREET-
City, State, Zip:  WAKE FOREST, NC 27587
Event Description:  PLEASE ANNOUNCE ALL ARE INVITED TO BE A PART OF: FUN AND FELLOW FOR THE COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT AND COOKOUT AT THE CHURCH OF GOD OF PROPHECY WAKE FOREST, FREE FOOD, CONCERT ON THE LAWN, GAMES, BOUNCY HOUSE FOR YOUNGER KIDS. THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE ON SITE WITH GIFTS FOR THE CHILDREN. PLEASE ANNOUNCE!

PASTOR , JAMES R. RICKS, JR

SUNDAY SCHOOL SUPT, EMERSON PRIVETTE
Event Contact:  919-269-7703
Event Contact Number:  919-269-7703
Event Contact Email:  ELJ28@AOL.COM

 

  Easter Egg Hunt
Event Date:  04/15/2017
Event Time:  noon to 3 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Evangel Church
Address Line 1:  201 Meadow Drive
City, State, Zip:  Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
Event Description:  Join us for food, fun, and Easter eggs!
Saturday, April 15, 2017, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Evangel Church
Hot dogs with all the fixins’, bounce houses, games, face painting, and of course an Easter egg hunt (divided by age groups). Bring the whole family for a fun, uplifting afternoon!
Event Contact:  Ann
Event Contact Number:  9195523421
Event Contact Email:  EvangelChurch201@gmail.com

 

 

EASTER SERVICES:

 

  Happy Easter
Event Date:  04/16/2017
Event Time:  10 am-noon and 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Pentecostal Church
Address Line 1:  2008 W. Carver Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27705
Event Description:  Preaching of the Word of God by Pastor Johnny Godair
Big Gospel Sing featuring recording artist Timothy Spell (Baton Rouge, LA)
Special Activities for the children in the a.m. Nursery available for all services.All services interpreted for the deaf and for the Spanish speaking guest.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 (919) 477-6555

 

 

t:  Seven Last Words Service
Event Date:  04/14/2017
Event Time:  7:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  China Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  10257 Turnbull Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28312
Event Description:  You are cordially invited to the “Seven Last Words Service” at China Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The Guest Preacher is Pastor Yvonne Hodges, Solid Rock Bible Church, Hope Mills, NC 28348. Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Pastor Yvonne Hodges
Event Contact Number:  (910) 797-5879
Event Contact Email:  srbc16@gmail.com

 

 

 

Easter Sunrise Service
Event Date:  04/16/2017
Event Time:  6:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Bell-Yeager FWB Church
Address Line 1:  128 East Cornwallis Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC, 27707
Event Description:  Easter Sunrise Service, messenger, Eldress Amy Artis from First Free Will Baptist Church, Breakfast, Sunday School at 9:30, stay and enjoy our 11:00 AM Service
Event Contact:  Bell-Yeager
Event Contact Number:  (919) 489-3963
  Community Holy Communion Serivces
Event Date:  Sunday April 16 2017
Event Time:  11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Arise Ministries Inc
Address Line 1:  8176 Turkey Hwy
City, State, Zip:  TURKEY NC 28393
Event Description:  ARISE Ministries presents One Hour of Power on
Easter Sunday Morning Worship Service Celebrating the Resurrection of Our Lord with a Community Holy Communion Celebration
Special Easter Message by Elder Antonio L Royal Sr.. All are Welcome!
Event Contact:  Dr Alice W ROYAL
Event Contact Number:  9102148827
Event Contact Email:  ariseafterschoolacademy@gmail.com

 

 

  Easter Friday Service
Event Date:  04/14/2017
Event Time:  7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church
Address Line 1:  5709 Bragg Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28303
Event Description:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church invites you to join us at our Easter Friday Service. The Guest Preacher is Prophetess Jihun McLean of Lillington, NC. Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Debra Baldwin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 850-3390
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Combined Parkton Churches Easter Sunrise Service
Event Date:  04/16/2017
Event Time:  6:30AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  Combined Parkton Churches will have an Easter Sunrise Service at Town of Parkton Depot @ 6:30AM. The Guest Preacher is Pastor Kenneth M. Jenkins. Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Pastor Kenneth Jenkins
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  fmbcparktonnc@embarqmail.com

 

 

 

 

 

  Calvary Chapel Cary Easter Service
Event Date:  04/16/2017
Event Time:  10 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Dorton Arena on the N.C. State Fairgrounds
Address Line 1:  1025 Blue Ridge Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27607
Event Description:  Don’t have a church home in the Triangle this Easter? Do you feel a stirring to learn more about Jesus? Join Calvary Chapel Cary at Dorton Arena on the N.C. State Fairgrounds on Easter Sunday morning. Service begins at 10 a.m. and Children’s Ministry, age1-4, will be provided, along with interpreting for the Deaf and in Spanish. This Easter, we invite you to come and Meet Him.
Event Contact:  Calvary Chapel Cary
Event Contact Number:  919-367-9250
Event Contact Email:  sarah@cccary.org

 

 

  Free Community Concert
Event Date:  04/16/2017 Easter Sunday
Event Time:  5:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  9104 Sauls Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  The renowned Gospel Group Immeasurable (He Loves Us) will present a concert on Easter Sunday at Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road ..Raleigh, North Carolina. The proceeds from the concert will benefit a homeless shelter in the Raleigh Community. They will worship with Juniper for Sunrise service at 6:00 AM:, *8:00 am service; 10:00 am service and will hold a community concert at 5:00 pm. Please come out and help us support the homeless in our area
Event Contact:  Virginia Wall
Event Contact Number:  (919) 810-0907
Event Contact Email:  pearlwall@aol.com

 

 

 

Official Book Release and Signing Event
Event Date:  04/15/2017
Event Time:  1030
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Studio 215
Address Line 1:  215 Williams Street
City, State, Zip: 
Event Description:  Please join author, speaker, and advocate Katrina Chanel as she celebrates the release of Part two of her memoir entitled The Transition of SHE: It’s Just A Matter Of Time. Grab a friend or two and bring your dancing shoes as you enjoy the sounds of one of Fleet DJs own, DJ Tres, or simply relax as you take a sip of complimentary wine while reading. Featuring Special Guest, MC, and Spoken Word Artist, Ms. Sharonda “The Gift” Arnold then Prepare your creative senses to be wowed by an array of vendors! The fun doesn’t stop there. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a savory treat from the custom dessert bar courtesy of Sweet Traditions. ENTRY IS FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!!
Event Contact:  Katrina Fordham
Event Contact Number:  919-896-2693

 

 

OTHER WEEKEND EVENTS:

 

 

 

  Merchant Vessels American Red Cross Blood Drive
Event Date:  04/15/2017
Event Time:  9 AM – 1:30 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kingdom Community International
Address Line 1:  10855 Quail Roost Rd
City, State, Zip:  Bahama, NC, 27503
Event Description:  At the age of 39, I found myself in the Critical Care Unit on life support from a severed renal artery and a torn bladder due to complications from a surgery. I received 9 units of blood that day. A human body needs between 8 to 10 pints. God worked a miracle, and lets just say that I had a different perspective on giving blood.

The need is constant.
The gratification is instant.
Save a life!
Event Contact:  Felicia Dunston
Event Contact Number:  919-824-5771
Event Contact Email:  perrym218@gmail.com

 

 

 
Event Contact Email:  http://www.fpcdurham.org
  Pack the Pantry
Event Date:  04/15/2017
Event Time:  12:00
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Glorious Church
Address Line 1:  3540 Maitland Drive, Ste 116
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Join SOYMILK & HOPE on Saturday, April 15th at noon as we officially launch with a PACK THE PANTRY fundraising event. Come meet & greet our team, enjoy light refreshments & activities, and help us celebrate. Please bring non-perishable food items, snacks, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, household supplies, and baby products to help us PACK THE PANTRY!
SOYMILK & HOPE is an acronym for Supporting Our Young Mothers Involving Leaders with Knowledge & Helping Others Prepare for Education. We are a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization
providing resources & support to young mothers and
undergraduate college students within the state of NC.
Event Contact:  Portia
Event Contact Number:  (919) 523-3885
Event Contact Email:  soymilkandhope@gmail.com

 

 

  The Wave Church 10th Anniversary: Operation Impact
Event Date:  04/15/2017
Event Time:  11-5
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Wave Church
Address Line 1:  2605 Carver Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27705
Event Description:  We’ll have free food, clothes and toiletries, give-a-ways every hour, on-site HIV testing, blood pressure testing, seminars such as homebuyer’s seminars, bouncy houses, miming, praise dancing, singing and most importantly the Word of God!
Event Contact:  Jessica Blackwell
Event Contact Number:  (919) 627-4030

 

 

  RTP Spring Yard Sale
Event Date:  4/15/2017
Event Time:  8 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  FAELA
Address Line 1:  1020 S. Miami Blvd.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  FAELA is sponsoring a free “Summer Lunch Camp”

This is a fundraiser to help parents pay for camp fees.
The Spring Yard Sale will begin this Saturday, April 15.
The Yard Sale will be both Sat. and Sunday until April 30th.

Please help us raise enough funds for at least 25 children to attend Summer Camp. They will participate in varying activities: Sports, Martial Arts, Technology Eduction
Event Contact:  Regina Blount
Event Contact Number:  (919) 323-2722
Event Contact Email:  briana_blount@yahoo.com

 

 

  3rd Annual TOTALLY FREE CAR WASH!!!
Event Date:  04/15/2017
Event Time:  10AM-2PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  PIZZA HUT
Address Line 1:  2105 MINERAL SPRINGS ROAD
City, State, Zip:  DURHAM, NC, 27703
Event Description:  The goal of our TOTALLY FREE CAR WASH is to give back to our community. We will also give away free barely used clothing and non-perishable food items. If you need love and prayer, those are totally free as well! No monetary donations will be accepted. IT’S TOTALLY FREE!
Event Contact:  Sharron Newby
Event Contact Number:  919-399-3907
Event Contact Email:  hohcc2@gmail.com

 

 

