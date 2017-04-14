List Of Local Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Services & Other Events

Event Contact

(919) 477-6555 t: Seven Last Words Service Event Date: 04/14/2017 Event Time: 7:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: China Grove Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 10257 Turnbull Road City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28312 Event Description: You are cordially invited to the "Seven Last Words Service" at China Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The Guest Preacher is Pastor Yvonne Hodges, Solid Rock Bible Church, Hope Mills, NC 28348. Come and be blessed! Event Contact: Pastor Yvonne Hodges Event Contact Number: (910) 797-5879 Event Contact Email: srbc16@gmail.com Easter Sunrise Service Event Date: 04/16/2017 Event Time: 6:00 AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Bell-Yeager FWB Church Address Line 1: 128 East Cornwallis Road City, State, Zip: Durham, NC, 27707 Event Description: Easter Sunrise Service, messenger, Eldress Amy Artis from First Free Will Baptist Church, Breakfast, Sunday School at 9:30, stay and enjoy our 11:00 AM Service Event Contact: Bell-Yeager Event Contact Number: (919) 489-3963 Community Holy Communion Serivces Event Date: Sunday April 16 2017 Event Time: 11am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Arise Ministries Inc Address Line 1: 8176 Turkey Hwy City, State, Zip: TURKEY NC 28393 Event Description: ARISE Ministries presents One Hour of Power on

Easter Sunday Morning Worship Service Celebrating the Resurrection of Our Lord with a Community Holy Communion Celebration

Special Easter Message by Elder Antonio L Royal Sr.. All are Welcome! Event Contact: Dr Alice W ROYAL Event Contact Number: 9102148827 Event Contact Email: ariseafterschoolacademy@gmail.com Easter Friday Service Event Date: 04/14/2017 Event Time: 7:30pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Glorious Destination Holiness Church Address Line 1: 5709 Bragg Blvd City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28303 Event Description: Glorious Destination Holiness Church invites you to join us at our Easter Friday Service. The Guest Preacher is Prophetess Jihun McLean of Lillington, NC. Come and be blessed! Event Contact: Debra Baldwin Event Contact Number: (910) 850-3390 Event Contact Email: cj29@hotmail.com Combined Parkton Churches Easter Sunrise Service Event Date: 04/16/2017 Event Time: 6:30AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: First Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 195 West David Parnell Street City, State, Zip: Parkton, NC 28371 Event Description: Combined Parkton Churches will have an Easter Sunrise Service at Town of Parkton Depot @ 6:30AM. The Guest Preacher is Pastor Kenneth M. Jenkins. Come and be blessed! Event Contact: Pastor Kenneth Jenkins Event Contact Number: (910) 858-3779 Event Contact Email: fmbcparktonnc@embarqmail.com Calvary Chapel Cary Easter Service Event Date: 04/16/2017 Event Time: 10 a.m. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Dorton Arena on the N.C. State Fairgrounds Address Line 1: 1025 Blue Ridge Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27607 Event Description: Don’t have a church home in the Triangle this Easter? Do you feel a stirring to learn more about Jesus? Join Calvary Chapel Cary at Dorton Arena on the N.C. State Fairgrounds on Easter Sunday morning. Service begins at 10 a.m. and Children’s Ministry, age1-4, will be provided, along with interpreting for the Deaf and in Spanish. This Easter, we invite you to come and Meet Him. Event Contact: Calvary Chapel Cary Event Contact Number: 919-367-9250 Event Contact Email: sarah@cccary.org Free Community Concert Event Date: 04/16/2017 Easter Sunday Event Time: 5:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 9104 Sauls Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603 Event Description: The renowned Gospel Group Immeasurable (He Loves Us) will present a concert on Easter Sunday at Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church, 9104 Sauls Road ..Raleigh, North Carolina. The proceeds from the concert will benefit a homeless shelter in the Raleigh Community. They will worship with Juniper for Sunrise service at 6:00 AM:, *8:00 am service; 10:00 am service and will hold a community concert at 5:00 pm. Please come out and help us support the homeless in our area Event Contact: Virginia Wall Event Contact Number: (919) 810-0907 Event Contact Email: pearlwall@aol.com : Official Book Release and Signing Event Event Date: 04/15/2017 Event Time: 1030 Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Studio 215 Address Line 1: 215 Williams Street City, State, Zip: — Event Description: Please join author, speaker, and advocate Katrina Chanel as she celebrates the release of Part two of her memoir entitled The Transition of SHE: It’s Just A Matter Of Time. Grab a friend or two and bring your dancing shoes as you enjoy the sounds of one of Fleet DJs own, DJ Tres, or simply relax as you take a sip of complimentary wine while reading. Featuring Special Guest, MC, and Spoken Word Artist, Ms. Sharonda “The Gift” Arnold then Prepare your creative senses to be wowed by an array of vendors! The fun doesn’t stop there. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a savory treat from the custom dessert bar courtesy of Sweet Traditions. ENTRY IS FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!!! Event Contact: Katrina Fordham Event Contact Number: 919-896-2693 OTHER WEEKEND EVENTS: Merchant Vessels American Red Cross Blood Drive Event Date: 04/15/2017 Event Time: 9 AM – 1:30 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Kingdom Community International Address Line 1: 10855 Quail Roost Rd City, State, Zip: Bahama, NC, 27503 Event Description: At the age of 39, I found myself in the Critical Care Unit on life support from a severed renal artery and a torn bladder due to complications from a surgery. I received 9 units of blood that day. A human body needs between 8 to 10 pints. God worked a miracle, and lets just say that I had a different perspective on giving blood. The need is constant.

The gratification is instant.

Save a life! Event Contact: Felicia Dunston Event Contact Number: 919-824-5771 Event Contact Email: perrym218@gmail.com