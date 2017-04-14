List Of Local Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Services & Other Events

Here are some local Easter events that are happening over this weekend, from egg hunts, church services and other events. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
EASTER EGG HUNTS:
Join The Light 103.9 This Saturday for the free Word Of God Fellowship Church 3000Eggs at 3000 Rock Quarry road Easter Egg Hunt Eggtravanganza . The Easter Egg hunt is free and open to children of all ages and takes place this Saturday April 15th from 11 am to 3 pm with free music, food, drinks and games. We’ll see you this Saturday at 3000 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh for the Word Of God Fellowship Church 3000 Eggs at 3000 Rock Quarry road Easter Egg Hunt Eggtravanganza.
|Durham Easter
|Event Date:
|04/16/2017
|Event Time:
|12:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Durham Central Park
|Address Line 1:
|501 Foster St
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Includes an Easter egg hunt with 10,000 eggs! This family-oriented Easter event is for people of all ages and provides a day of fun including 4 egg hunts for infant through 12 years, inflatables, family activities, face painting and food trucks. Go to durhameaster.com for more information.
|Event Contact:
|Pattie McAlister
|Event Contact Number:
|9195990838
|Event Contact Email:
|pattiemcalister@gmail.com
|Easter Egg Hunt
|Event Date:
|04/15/2017
|Event Time:
|2-4 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Bell-Yeager FWB Church
|Address Line 1:
|128 East Cornwallis Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC, 27705
|Event Description:
|Easter Hunt for everyone. Come and enjoy.
|Event Contact:
|Bell-Yeager
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 489-3963
|Easter Egg Hunt/Easter Monday Celebration
|Event Date:
|04/17/2017
|Event Time:
|11am-2pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 W. David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|First Missionary Baptist Church welcomes you to our Easter Egg Hunt & Easter Monday celebration! Come and be blessed!
|Event Contact:
|Ms. Linda Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcparktonnc@embarqmail.com
|Family Fun Day and Annual Easter Egg Hunt
|Event Date:
|04/15/2017
|Event Time:
|1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Roberts Park
|Address Line 1:
|1300 E. Martin Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|There will be free Food, games, Cash prize talent show, Face painting, Henna tattoos and more. Also a special performance by Empowering Steppers Step team.
|Event Contact:
|Kenya Dillard
|Event Contact Number:
|919-219-1944
|EASTER EGG HUNT AND COOKOUT
|Event Date:
|APRIL 15,2017
|Event Time:
|STARTING AT 2PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|CHURCH OF GOD OF PROPHECY TO TELL THE TRUTH MINISTRY
|Address Line 1:
|1860 NORTH WHITE STREET-
|City, State, Zip:
|WAKE FOREST, NC 27587
|Event Description:
|PLEASE ANNOUNCE ALL ARE INVITED TO BE A PART OF: FUN AND FELLOW FOR THE COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT AND COOKOUT AT THE CHURCH OF GOD OF PROPHECY WAKE FOREST, FREE FOOD, CONCERT ON THE LAWN, GAMES, BOUNCY HOUSE FOR YOUNGER KIDS. THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND THE POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE ON SITE WITH GIFTS FOR THE CHILDREN. PLEASE ANNOUNCE!
PASTOR , JAMES R. RICKS, JR
SUNDAY SCHOOL SUPT, EMERSON PRIVETTE
|Event Contact:
|919-269-7703
|Event Contact Number:
|919-269-7703
|Event Contact Email:
|ELJ28@AOL.COM
|Easter Egg Hunt
|Event Date:
|04/15/2017
|Event Time:
|noon to 3 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Evangel Church
|Address Line 1:
|201 Meadow Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Fuquay Varina, NC 27526
|Event Description:
|Join us for food, fun, and Easter eggs!
Saturday, April 15, 2017, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Evangel Church
Hot dogs with all the fixins’, bounce houses, games, face painting, and of course an Easter egg hunt (divided by age groups). Bring the whole family for a fun, uplifting afternoon!
|Event Contact:
|Ann
|Event Contact Number:
|9195523421
|Event Contact Email:
|EvangelChurch201@gmail.com
EASTER SERVICES:
|Happy Easter
|Event Date:
|04/16/2017
|Event Time:
|10 am-noon and 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Pentecostal Church
|Address Line 1:
|2008 W. Carver Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27705
|Event Description:
|Preaching of the Word of God by Pastor Johnny Godair
Big Gospel Sing featuring recording artist Timothy Spell (Baton Rouge, LA)
Special Activities for the children in the a.m. Nursery available for all services.All services interpreted for the deaf and for the Spanish speaking guest.
|Event Contact:
|Event Contact
|(919) 477-6555
OTHER WEEKEND EVENTS:
|Event Contact Email:
|http://www.fpcdurham.org
|Pack the Pantry
|Event Date:
|04/15/2017
|Event Time:
|12:00
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Glorious Church
|Address Line 1:
|3540 Maitland Drive, Ste 116
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|Join SOYMILK & HOPE on Saturday, April 15th at noon as we officially launch with a PACK THE PANTRY fundraising event. Come meet & greet our team, enjoy light refreshments & activities, and help us celebrate. Please bring non-perishable food items, snacks, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, household supplies, and baby products to help us PACK THE PANTRY!
SOYMILK & HOPE is an acronym for Supporting Our Young Mothers Involving Leaders with Knowledge & Helping Others Prepare for Education. We are a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization
providing resources & support to young mothers and
undergraduate college students within the state of NC.
|Event Contact:
|Portia
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 523-3885
|Event Contact Email:
|soymilkandhope@gmail.com
|The Wave Church 10th Anniversary: Operation Impact
|Event Date:
|04/15/2017
|Event Time:
|11-5
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Wave Church
|Address Line 1:
|2605 Carver Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27705
|Event Description:
|We’ll have free food, clothes and toiletries, give-a-ways every hour, on-site HIV testing, blood pressure testing, seminars such as homebuyer’s seminars, bouncy houses, miming, praise dancing, singing and most importantly the Word of God!
|Event Contact:
|Jessica Blackwell
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 627-4030
|RTP Spring Yard Sale
|Event Date:
|4/15/2017
|Event Time:
|8 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|FAELA
|Address Line 1:
|1020 S. Miami Blvd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|FAELA is sponsoring a free “Summer Lunch Camp”
This is a fundraiser to help parents pay for camp fees.
Please help us raise enough funds for at least 25 children to attend Summer Camp. They will participate in varying activities: Sports, Martial Arts, Technology Eduction
|Event Contact:
|Regina Blount
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 323-2722
|Event Contact Email:
|briana_blount@yahoo.com
|3rd Annual TOTALLY FREE CAR WASH!!!
|Event Date:
|04/15/2017
|Event Time:
|10AM-2PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|PIZZA HUT
|Address Line 1:
|2105 MINERAL SPRINGS ROAD
|City, State, Zip:
|DURHAM, NC, 27703
|Event Description:
|The goal of our TOTALLY FREE CAR WASH is to give back to our community. We will also give away free barely used clothing and non-perishable food items. If you need love and prayer, those are totally free as well! No monetary donations will be accepted. IT’S TOTALLY FREE!
|Event Contact:
|Sharron Newby
|Event Contact Number:
|919-399-3907
|Event Contact Email:
|hohcc2@gmail.com