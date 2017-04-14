Black CNN Commentator Slams Trump Supporter For Comparing #45 To MLK

We’re pretty sure that CNN is just asking anyone to come on to talk about Donald Trump nowadays given the level of drama going down on the news network. This time it the nonsense occurred between the fabulous Symone Sanders and the tone deaf takedown Jeffrey Lord who insanely referred to Trump as “the Martin Luther King of health care.”

“I want to say something here that I know will probably drive Symone crazy, but think of President Trump as the Martin Luther King of health care,” Lord said Thursday on CNN’s “New Day.”

Of course Sanders and the rest of folks with common sense, were not having the utter disrespect of comparing one of the greatest Civil Rights leaders in American history to a man who brags about grabbing women by their “p___es” and referring to African-Americans as “living in hell.”

“Jeffrey, you do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that look like me were being beaten, dogs were being sicced on them, basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because the color of their skin?” Sanders shot back.

“So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner, to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump.”

Where’s the lie?

As The Huffington Post noted, Sanders shut down Lord’s continued explanations: “No, there is no similarity. What Donald Trump is doing is he’s in over his head. He doesn’t understand that health care is a complicated issue. … And he doesn’t understand that these are people’s lives.”

And on Twitter, she stressed how the nonsense was just too much:

It was too early for the foolishness https://t.co/nP5iqI5GAi — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) April 13, 2017

Symone: Regardless what time of the day this was going down, it’s utter foolishness.

Thank you for speaking your truth!

