WATCH: California Cop Punches Black Man Multiple Times During Violent Arrest

Nandi Cain Jr., who was accused of jaywalking, said he thought he would be the next Trayvon Martin in an interview Tuesday.

The Light NC staff
Apolice officer in Sacramento, California is suspended and being investigated after he was caught on video throwing and repeatedly punching a Black male accused of jaywalking this week, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Police said the officer [who has not been identified] tried to stop the man just after 5 p.m. Monday as he crossed a street illegally near the intersection of Cypress Street and Grand Avenue in North Sacramento. The man, who later identified himself to reporters as Nandi Cain Jr., put his hands up and walked away…

The video shows the officer on top of Cain, punching him at least a dozen times as another squad car pulls up to the scene and a second officer jumps out to help…

Once the criminal investigation into the officer’s actions is completed, detectives will submit all reports and evidence to the Sacramento County district attorney, who will decide if charges will be filed.

Forty demonstrators wearing Black Lives Matter shirts gathered in front of police department substations Monday, before Cain revealed that he “thought [he] was going to be like the next Trayvon Martin” in an interview Tuesday, reports The Washington Post.

