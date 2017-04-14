Delaware Judge Convicts Teen In Deadly School Bathroom Fight

A Delaware family court judge convicted a 17-year-old girl of homicide for last year’s high school bathroom fight that left a teenage girl dead.

According to the New York Daily News, Trinity Carr and another 17-year-old girl were found guilty of third-degree criminal conspiracy in the death of Amy Joyner-Francis, while a third one was acquitted. All three defendants, who were 16 when the fight happened last April, were tried as juveniles.

Delaware judge finds teen girl guilty in beating death of classmate Amy Joyner-Francis, rules on 2 others #RIPAmy https://t.co/pZN7nQbPTU pic.twitter.com/ASGz2BejaG — CW33 (@CW33) April 13, 2017

Joyner-Francis died from a rare undiagnosed heart and lung condition during the attack which defense lawyers argued in court was unforeseeable and they suggested the fight was between “mutual combatants.” However Judge Robert Coonin didn’t see it the same way.

The prosecutors stressed that the victim was not looking for a fight, but instead was trying to avoid one.

“Distress, the unexpected nature of the attack, the brute ferocity of it raining upon her, all led to Amy’s death,” deputy attorney general Sean Lugg said during closing arguments. He also stated that the attackers showed “a level of barbarism that reasonably would result in the outcome.”

USA TODAY wrote that dozens of girls watched the confrontation as it unfolded in the school’s second-floor bathroom, and at least two recorded parts of the fight on their cellphones.

Despite the evidence, all three girls charged in the case chose not to testify, the Daily News noted.

As we previously reported, Joyner-Francis was beaten to death after being jumped by a group of girls in the bathroom of her Wilmington high school. According to reports, Amy was fighting another female student over a boy when a group of girls jumped in. Student Kayla Wilson, who witnessed the deadly altercation, told reporters, “She was fighting a girl, and then that’s when all these other girls started banking her, like jumping her- and she hit her head on the sink.”

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate Amy, then air lifted to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children where she died.

SOURCE: New York Daily News; USA TODAY

RELATED NEWS:

#RIPAMY: 16-Year-Old Girl Beaten To Death In High School Fight

#RIPAmy: Lawyer Says Charged Teen Didn’t Expect School Fight To End In Death

Absolutely Not! 6-Year-Old First Grader Brutally Attacked In School Bathroom By Fifth Grade Student

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: