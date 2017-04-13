Entertainment News
Hilarious Video!!! “A Prayer For Sean Spicer”

The Light NC staff
President Donald Trump

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


As you know, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer got nearly all of America hot under the collar when he compared Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Adolph Hitler by inaccurately stating that not even Hitler resorted to using chemical weapons on his own people. Most people learned in middle school that Hitler killed over 6 million Jews in the gas chamber. Duh!!!

Comedian Rita Brent made this hilarious video below in response to Sean Spicer’s ignorance.

