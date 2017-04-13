Hilarious Video!!! “A Prayer For Sean Spicer”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
As you know, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer got nearly all of America hot under the collar when he compared Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Adolph Hitler by inaccurately stating that not even Hitler resorted to using chemical weapons on his own people. Most people learned in middle school that Hitler killed over 6 million Jews in the gas chamber. Duh!!!
Comedian Rita Brent made this hilarious video below in response to Sean Spicer’s ignorance.
