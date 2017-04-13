Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

First Black Female U.S. Muslim Judge Found Dead In Hudson River

The judge was discovered floating in the Hudson river after being reported missing earlier on Wednesday.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Courtroom in Courthouse State Historic Park.

Source: Richard Cummins / Getty


The first female Muslim U.S. judge was found dead Wednesday on the bank of the Hudson River, Fox News reports.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, who was also the first Black woman appointed to the New York Court of Appeals, was discovered in the Hudson unconscious and unresponsive.

Abdus-Salaam was reported missing from Harlem early Wednesday morning. Witnesses later found the 65-year-old fully-clothed floating in the river near 132 st and Hudson Parkway.

Preliminary reports show no blatant signs of trauma, with police sources telling the media that her death appeared to be a suicide, according to the New York Post.

“She was a pioneer,” N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come. I was proud to appoint her to the state’s highest court and am deeply saddened by her passing.”

Abdus-Salaam served as a staff attorney for East Brooklyn Legal Services after graduating with a law degree from Columbia Law School. She went on to serve as a judge in the Manhattan state Supreme Court for over 14 years, Fox News reports.

SOURCE: FOX NEWS

MORE NEWS

Can’t Make This Sh*t Up: Ben Carson Gets Stuck In An Elevator While Visiting A Public Housing Complex

Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16