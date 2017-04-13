U.S. Drops ‘Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb’ In Afghanistan, Targeting ISIS Forces

The U.S. military just dropped a 22,000 pound bomb on an ISIS cave complex in an area of eastern Afghanistan, ABC News reports.

Nicknamed ‘the mother of all bombs,’ the bomb was the largest non-nuclear weapon in the U.S. military’s weapon arsenal.

“At 7:32 p.m. local time today, U.S. Forces – Afghanistan conducted a strike on an ISIS-K tunnel complex in Achin district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, as part of ongoing efforts to defeat ISIS-K in Afghanistan in 2017,” U.S. Forces – Afghanistan said in a statement Thursday. ISIS-K refers to ISIS-Khorasan, the terror group’s affiliate in Afghanistan that mainly operates in the eastern part of the country,” Adam Stump, a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement.

“The strike used a GBU-43 bomb dropped from a U.S. aircraft,” the statement continued. “The strike was designed to minimize the risk to Afghan and U.S. Forces conducting clearing operations in the area while maximizing the destruction of ISIS-K fighters and facilities. ”

The 11-ton bomb weighed more than 10K kilograms and contained 8,164 kilograms of explosive, The Independent reported.

The military is currently assessing the damage.

SOURCE: ABC NEWS, THE INDEPENDENT

