Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing

The entertainment world was shook yesterday as news broke that comedic rockstarhad passed after suffering from Leukemia.

The comedian, who was 57 at the time of his death, hit mainstream fame with his contributions to iconic ‘Chapelle Show’ skits, but his contributions to movies, film and TV spanned decades.

Shortly after his death was announced, the family released a statement about the loss of the star.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie,” the statement reads. “Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”

Fans, friends, and family to took social media throughout the day to express their condolences over the death of a great. Fellow comedian Chris Rock, rapper Ice Cube, DL Hughley, Gabrielle Union & George Lopez, to name a few, shared their sadness over the loss with their followers.

We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP. pic.twitter.com/AAwItp5AJC — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) April 12, 2017

Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player's Club. Always made me laugh. RIP pic.twitter.com/yChjFtSDH4 — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 12, 2017

#RIP to my man #CharlieMurphy we will ride for you bro.. 1 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BSOk9nNsHO — Mike Epps (@TheRealMikeEpps) April 12, 2017

Charlie Murphy was such a kind, sweet, funny man. Damn. Incredible talent, even better man. RIP ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 12, 2017

Just came out of meditation and learned that one of my friends and my biggest comedy idol passed. Damn I loved Charlie Murphy ❤❤❤❤🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) April 12, 2017

Terribly saddened … Charlie — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) April 12, 2017

