Friends, Family & Fans Mourn Charlie Murphy’s Passing

The entertainment world was shook yesterday as news broke that comedic rockstar Charlie Murphy had passed after suffering from Leukemia.
The comedian, who was 57 at the time of his death, hit mainstream fame with his contributions to iconic ‘Chapelle Show’ skits, but his contributions to movies, film and TV spanned decades.
Shortly after his death was announced, the family released a statement about the loss of the star.
“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle and friend Charlie,” the statement reads. “Charlie filled our family with love and laughter, and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed. Thank you for the outpouring of condolences and prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy during this time of great loss for all of us.”
Fans, friends, and family to took social media throughout the day to express their condolences over the death of a great. Fellow comedian Chris Rock, rapper Ice Cube, DL Hughley, Gabrielle Union & George Lopez, to name a few, shared their sadness over the loss with their followers.
SOURCE: US MAGAZINE
RELATED LINKS
In Case You Missed It: Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Did Stand Up Together & It Was Reportedly Amazing
Dave Chappelle: ‘Key & Peele’ Hurt My Feelings