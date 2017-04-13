Local
Fiery Crash Takes Life Of 11 Yr Old In Benson

Melissa Wade
A father is mourning one son while he says “God spared the other.”  Ricardo Nunez Jr. doesn’t know why his ex-wife was trying to make an illegal U-turn on a busy Interstate 40 with their two young sons in the car.

While they are estimating that his ex-wife will be in the hospital from 8-12 months, the father has to bury one son.

There’s also the issue of how to pay for Isaiah’s funeral expenses along with Daniel and Jones’ mounting medical bills. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to accept any donations.

 

