Florida Cop Charged With Attempted Manslaughter For Shooting Unarmed Black Man

A Florida cop was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter Wednesday for shooting an unarmed Black man last July, reports The Huffington Post.
From The Huffington Post:
North Miami Police Department officer Jonathan Aledda was charged with attempted manslaughter, a felony, and culpable negligence, a misdemeanor, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office.
The shooting of behavioral therapist Charles Kinsey, who was with and caring for a severely autistic man when he was shot, was one in a series of police shootings of black men across the United States to raise questions about police use of force and civil rights…
The officer was responding to reports of a man with a gun and apparently was aiming at the autistic man when he shot Kinsey, according to an affidavit supporting the arrest warrant filed with the state court for Miami-Dade County. Kinsey had followed police commands and was lying on the ground at the time he was shot…The affidavit said Aledda fired three shots using his personally owned Colt M4 Carbine rifle from about 150 feet (45 meters) where Kinsey lay.
Civil rights groups are “closely” watching Kinsey’s case, which “came amid protests in many cities over controversial police shootings,” reports the Miami Herald.
SOURCE: The Huffington Post, Miami Herald
