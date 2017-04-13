Really, Girl? Zoe Saldana Says She’s A Colorblind Actress

is finding some identity solace in the world of science fiction.

During a promotional stop in Tokyo, the Guardians of the Galaxy star told The Daily Telegraph that she’s really been enjoying the roles that have allowed her to boldly go where no man has gone before.

After coming under fire for her participation in Nina, we can see why she might enjoy the chance to escape criticism for her more controversial career moves. Not to mention, she loves the chance to flex her creativity in parts that require her to be a whole different species.

“I love working with people who let their imaginations go. Plus, you get to play characters who defy gravity. I like that,” Zoe said. “It makes me feel superhuman because, obviously, it’s been brought to my attention continuously since I was born that I’m not a conventional person because of the color of my skin or my gender or my cultural background.”

According to Zoe, starring in sci-fi movies lets her shed the notion of race and gender when she’s on the set. It doesn’t matter if she’s painted green, digitally made to be blue, or just playing a Black woman, because Zoe doesn’t color. *side-eye*

She continued, “I think science fiction has given me the ability as an artist to be colorblind, and gender-blind, and to imagine and reinvent myself and be the chameleon actors are supposed to be.”

Next, she’ll again be transforming into the green, female assassin Gamora, when Guardians of the Galaxy hits theaters on May 5.

