Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Actor Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has said goodbye to his locs and hello to a new hairstyle! He has been rocking his locs since 2013, when he traded in his high-top fade haircut for the look.

BET's Rip The Runway 2013 - Arrivals

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty


His locs are fab and has been a signature part of his look, but the young Hollywood star is switching it up yet again and debuted a new look. There was a step by step of the process, with an appearance by his dad, Will Smith!

Here he is taking one last look selfie of his dread head.

#JadenSmith cut his dreads 🍍#rapalert

A post shared by @rapalert_ on

It seems like his dad is super elated about this happening.

Or he’s having a good time joking around with his son.

#JadenSmith cuts his dreads off

A post shared by Celebritea Entertainment News (@thacelebriteaofficial) on

Check out this behind the scenes photo. Will is TOO much!

Do you like his new look, beauties?

Up close with @c.syresmith the actor✔ #jadensmith 🤘#backtowork

A post shared by ⚡️Fashion, Fame and Facts⚡️ (@celebrity_vice) on

Tell us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below!


DON’T MISS:

Jaden Smith Discusses Self-Esteem, Bearing The Burden, And The Problem With The Internet

Will Smith On Jaden Modeling Women’s Clothes: ‘That May Have Been A Mistake’ + He Calls Janet Hubert ‘Brilliant’

Someone Come Get This Child: Did Jaden Smith’s Girlfriend Wear Her Own Mugshot To Court?

40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

40 photos Launch gallery

40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

Continue reading 40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

40 Braid Styles To Update Your Look Just In Time For Spring

Beauties, it's Spring and it's time to refresh and renew your hair. Not sure what style you want? Looking for a protective style? Just looking for a cool hairstyle? We have 40 looks to inspire your next 'do.

african american hairstyles , black hairstyles , hairstyle , hairstyles , jaden smith , locs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16