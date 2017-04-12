HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jaden Smith Cuts Off Locs And Debuts New Hairstyle

Actor Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has said goodbye to his locs and hello to a new hairstyle! He has been rocking his locs since 2013, when he traded in his high-top fade haircut for the look.
His locs are fab and has been a signature part of his look, but the young Hollywood star is switching it up yet again and debuted a new look. There was a step by step of the process, with an appearance by his dad, Will Smith!
Here he is taking one l
ast look selfie of his dread head.
It seems like his dad is super elated about this happening.
Or he’s having a good time joking around with his son.
Check out this behind the scenes photo. Will is TOO much!
Where it all went down 🙏🙏 it is an honor to be in the same place #willsmith #jadensmith
Do you like his new look, beauties?
Tell us if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll below!
