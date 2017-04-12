Tina Campbell Explains Why Nothing Should Be “Too Deep” For Christians [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tina Campbell chatted with Erica Campbell about her ongoing webseries with her husband, “Ten Minutes With Teddy & Tina Campbell.” She explains their aims of being honest about marriage and God’s design for marriage, as well as helping viewers to avoid the influence of the enemy in marriage. “We try to share God as best as we can,” she says.

Follow @GetUpErica

Tina also explains why she doesn’t believe in the idea that something can be “too deep,” for you as a believer and a Christian woman. Tina explains “I spent a lot of time being the theory of myself,” and talking the talk without walking to walk. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell Shares Thoughts On Tina Campbell’s Donald Trump Letter [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GooGoo Explains How Tina & Erica Campbell’s Pregnancies Led To Her Career In Fashion [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Joy Living Inspired By Tina Campbell’s Son Santana [EXCLUSIVE]