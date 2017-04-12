Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tina Campbell Explains Why Nothing Should Be “Too Deep” For Christians [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Tina Campbell chatted with Erica Campbell about her ongoing webseries with her husband, “Ten Minutes With Teddy & Tina Campbell.” She explains their aims of being honest about marriage and God’s design for marriage, as well as helping viewers to avoid the influence of the enemy in marriage. “We try to share God as best as we can,” she says.

Tina also explains why she doesn’t believe in the idea that something can be “too deep,” for you as a believer and a Christian woman. Tina explains “I spent a lot of time being the theory of myself,” and talking the talk without walking to walk. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica Campbell Shares Thoughts On Tina Campbell’s Donald Trump Letter [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GooGoo Explains How Tina & Erica Campbell’s Pregnancies Led To Her Career In Fashion [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Joy Living Inspired By Tina Campbell’s Son Santana [EXCLUSIVE]


advice , christians , deep , faith , God , marriage , Teddy Campbell , Tina Campbell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16