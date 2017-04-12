Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

VaShawn Mitchell: “Use Your Time To Get Ready For Your Turn” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


VaShawn Mitchell talked about the powerful experience gathering together with his fellow gospel artist peers to honor and uplift the spirits of Deon Kipping, who is fighting cancer. He also talks about the importance of being unified as community in glorifying God. He talks about serving at the local church, and not losing focus on it as a priority or feeling like its less important than touring.

VaShawn also talks about his transition from serving behind the scenes in the church to being up front and center as the artist. He also has some solid advice for not buying into the idea that it’s competition, and using your time out of the spotlight to get prepared for when your turn comes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: VaShawn Mitchell On Working Behind The Scenes For Tasha Cobbs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Vashawn Mitchell On Holding His First Worship Conference In South Africa [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: VaShawn Mitchell On What It Was Like To Record Live In South Africa [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

cancer , Community , Competition , Deon Kipping , gospel , love , prepared , time , turn , unity , VaShawn Mitchell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16