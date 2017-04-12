VaShawn Mitchell: “Use Your Time To Get Ready For Your Turn” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

VaShawn Mitchell talked about the powerful experience gathering together with his fellow gospel artist peers to honor and uplift the spirits of Deon Kipping, who is fighting cancer. He also talks about the importance of being unified as community in glorifying God. He talks about serving at the local church, and not losing focus on it as a priority or feeling like its less important than touring.

VaShawn also talks about his transition from serving behind the scenes in the church to being up front and center as the artist. He also has some solid advice for not buying into the idea that it’s competition, and using your time out of the spotlight to get prepared for when your turn comes. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

