Pastor Jesse Curney On Why Resurrection Is Celebration, Not Mourning [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Pastor Jesse Curney is pastor at New Mercies Christian Church, where GRIFF attends! He shares a powerful Easter message about the conversation the Pharisees were having when Jesus was buried because they were afraid that the disciples would come and steal Jesus’ body. But Jesus was sealed with a promise that He would rise again in three days, and this prophetic word was “more powerful than the people who sealed Him in,” as Pastor Curney notes.

The enemy wanted to keep Jesus in bondage and away from his destiny, but nothing could keep Him from his destiny. We are sealed with the same promise of the holy spirit that raised up Jesus, Pastor Curney says. And therefore, resurrection day is a day of celebration, not mourning. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

