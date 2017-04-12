Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Pastor Jesse Curney On Why Resurrection Is Celebration, Not Mourning [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Pastor Jesse Curney is pastor at New Mercies Christian Church, where GRIFF attends! He shares a powerful Easter message about the conversation the Pharisees were having when Jesus was buried because they were afraid that the disciples would come and steal Jesus’ body. But Jesus was sealed with a promise that He would rise again in three days, and this prophetic word was “more powerful than the people who sealed Him in,” as Pastor Curney notes.

The enemy wanted to keep Jesus in bondage and away from his destiny, but nothing could keep Him from his destiny. We are sealed with the same promise of the holy spirit that raised up Jesus, Pastor Curney says. And therefore, resurrection day is a day of celebration, not mourning. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Pastor Bridget Hilliard On The Power Of Confession [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pastor Marlon Lock On Why He’s Had Success In Getting Millennials To His Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pastor YPJ On Empowering Fatherless Youth In The Millennial Generation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


The Obamas Spread Cheer at the Easter Egg Roll

1 photos Launch gallery

The Obamas Spread Cheer at the Easter Egg Roll

Continue reading Pastor Jesse Curney On Why Resurrection Is Celebration, Not Mourning [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Obamas Spread Cheer at the Easter Egg Roll

celebration , Griff , jesus , mourning , pastor jesse curney , raster , Resurrection , spirit

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16