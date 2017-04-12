Ericaism: Messy Conversations [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that messy conversations never stay where you want them to. They always travel, getting repeated to sound more negative and hurtful than they originally were intended to be. Even if what you’re talking about is truthful, that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the right time or place to discuss it.

<p style=”text-align: center;”>Follow @GetUpErica</p>

Moreover, Erica notes that if what you’re saying isn’t coming from a place of love, then you probably shouldn’t even be saying it at all. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Being A Little Girl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: You Need To Find Something To Do (You’re Bored) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: How To Know If It’s The Wrong Guy/Girl [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]