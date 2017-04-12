Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Messy Conversations [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this Ericaism, Erica Campbell explains that messy conversations never stay where you want them to. They always travel, getting repeated to sound more negative and hurtful than they originally were intended to be. Even if what you’re talking about is truthful, that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily the right time or place to discuss it.

Moreover, Erica notes that if what you’re saying isn’t coming from a place of love, then you probably shouldn’t even be saying it at all. Check out this exclusive video for more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

