Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Sean Spicer Offered An Apology For His Hitler Comments But We Don’t Want It

What do you do when the person tasked with speaking to the press repeatedly makes embarrasing mistakes?

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Daily Press Briefing

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty


When will this neverending episode of ‘2017 Politics’ be cancelled?

Press Secretary Sean Spicer had everyone doing a double-check in their World History books when he offered this little nugget of information at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Spicer got dragged to pieces for saying that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” in reference to last week’s deadly chemical attack in Syria that killed 87 people. Secretary Spicer was directly speaking to Russia’s alliance with Bashar al-Assad, who has used chemical weapons in the past.

His statement failed to address the horrific gassing of Jews and minorities in Nazi Germany.

During a later interview with CNN’s Wolf Blizter, Spicer attempted to clear up the mess.

 “I was obviously trying to make a point about the heinous acts that Assad had made against his own people last week, using chemical weapons and gas,” he said. “Frankly, I mistakenly made an inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust, for which there is no comparison,” Spicer said. “And for that I apologize. It was a mistake to do that.”

SOURCE: CNN

RELATED LINKS:

#BlackWomenAtWork Is The Much-Needed Clapback To Bill O’Reilly And Sean Spicer’s Ignorance

Tread Lightly: Spicer Plays Nice With April Ryan At Wednesday’s White House Press Briefing

Little Boy Have A Seat! Sean Spicer Tells Black Reporter April Ryan To Stop Shaking Her Head

Adolf Hitler , Bashar al-Assad , sarin gas , Sean Spicer

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16