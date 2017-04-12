Sean Spicer Offered An Apology For His Hitler Comments But We Don’t Want It

When will this neverending episode of ‘2017 Politics’ be cancelled?

Press Secretary Sean Spicer had everyone doing a double-check in their World History books when he offered this little nugget of information at Tuesday’s press briefing.

Spicer got dragged to pieces for saying that Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons” in reference to last week’s deadly chemical attack in Syria that killed 87 people. Secretary Spicer was directly speaking to Russia’s alliance with Bashar al-Assad, who has used chemical weapons in the past.

His statement failed to address the horrific gassing of Jews and minorities in Nazi Germany.

During a later interview with CNN’s Wolf Blizter, Spicer attempted to clear up the mess.

“I was obviously trying to make a point about the heinous acts that Assad had made against his own people last week, using chemical weapons and gas,” he said. “Frankly, I mistakenly made an inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust, for which there is no comparison,” Spicer said. “And for that I apologize. It was a mistake to do that.”

SOURCE: CNN

