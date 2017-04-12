Entertainment News
Janet Jackson Changed Locks On NYC Apartment Weeks Before Announcing Separation

Hello Beautiful Staff
Giorgio Armani - Front Row - MFW F/W 2013

Source: Venturelli / Getty


A source to Page Six revealed that Janet Jackson requested the locks on her Trump International apartment in New York City be changed, weeks before splitting from her Qatari billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana.

“She wanted the locks changed a few weeks ago, and no keys for him.”

~ Page Six Insider

While Janet has reportedly not spent much time in the apartment since marrying Wissam, the couple were living in London and had a son, Eissa, in January.

People have been speculating the shadiness around Janet Jackson’s split, given that the singer’s pre-nuptial agreement, she potentially can win $500 million in the divorce settlement.

Sources are saying that Janet Jackson will remain in London, keep full custody of their son, and raise him in London.

SOURCE: Page Six, VladTV

