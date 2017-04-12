Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Charlie Murphy Dead At 57

The comedian passed at a New York hospital today, according to reports.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Comedian Charlie Murphy Performs At Stress Factory Comedy Club

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty


Comedian Charlie Murphy has died from leukemia, TMZ reports. He passed today at a New York hospital. He was 57.

His manager told TMZ that Murphy had been undergoing chemotherapy.

Murphy was a ‘Chappelle Show’ staple, starring in many of Dave’s most iconic skits, including the epic recap of the night he hung out with Prince.

He also co-starred in comedies Are We There Yet, The Boondocks and Black Jesus.

Murphy was also the mastermind behind some of his brother, Eddie Murphy’s, movies– co-writing films Norbit & Harlem Nights, to name a few.

Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this time.

SOURCE: TMZ

RELATED LINKS

In Case You Missed It: Chris Rock &amp; Dave Chappelle Did Stand Up Together &amp; It Was Reportedly Amazing

Dave Chappelle: ‘Key &amp; Peele’ Hurt My Feelings

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16