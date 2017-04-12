Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WomenToKnow Live: April Ryan On Navigating White House Coverage As A Black Woman & Veteran Journalist

April Ryan, one of HB's 'Women To Know' breaks down navigating the political landscape as a Black journalist.

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

April Ryan’s lauded career in journalism spans four U.S. presidencies. As you can imagine, from the Clinton era to Trump, Ryan has been at the forefront of heated presidential debates and White House press conferences. On today’s episode of HB’s Facebook Live, our editorial director Allison McGevna turns the questions on Ryan, asking her about her impressive career and her take on the modern political landscape.

RELATED LINKS

CHICK CHAT: Black Women Activists Talk Policy Reform &amp; Obamacare

THE BUZZ LIVE: Jermaine Dupri Talks Xscape, The ‘Rap Game’ &amp; Plays 90s Trivia

The Buzz Live: Decoding The Brilliance Of Kendrick Lamar’s New Visual For ‘Humble’

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16