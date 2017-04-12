Cancer Detecting Chewing Gum

An Alabama company has developed a chewing gum that can determine whether a person has cancer and what type.

The Alabama company, Volatile Analysis says the gum absorbs what are known as “volatiles” in a person’s saliva as they chew it, then the chewed gum is analyzed to determine whether it contains certain chemicals produced in the body when a person has cancer.

Katherine Bazemore, president and CEO of Volatile Analysis explained that there are chemicals produced in the body called volatile organic compounds, and they are unique to each type of cancer. By determining which of those compounds are found in the gum, doctors can tell which type of cancer is present in the patient.

Read more at FOXnews.

