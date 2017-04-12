Women's Empowerment
Join Us For Your Chance To Win Tix To Women’s Empowerment

Melissa Wade
Women's Empowerment 2017

Source: Radio One Raleigh

Join us in the community for your chances to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017. We will be at the following locations:

  • Join us this Thursday April 13th at Michael Jordan Nissan – 3930 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, for your chance to win  tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017, meet Cousin Kera and the great selection of vehicles on the lot.
  •  Join us this Friday April 14th at Tropical Smoothie Café – 8111 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh from 1-3pm for your chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017 and have a healthy and delicious lunch with Melissa Wade in the Water. This Friday from 1-3pm with The Light 103.9
  • Join us this Saturday April 15th at Barnes and Nobles bookstore at Southpoint Mall from 11-12noon for the signing of Bishop George Bloomer’s latest book and chance to win tix to WEN 2017.
  • Join us on Tuesday April 18th at McDonald’s 1-2pm for your chance to win tix to Women’s Empowerment
  •  Join us on Wednesday April 19th with Parents for Educational Freedom from 3-5pm for a chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017. 
