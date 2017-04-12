Join Us For Your Chance To Win Tix To Women’s Empowerment

Join us in the community for your chances to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017. We will be at the following locations:

Join us this Thursday April 13 th at Michael Jordan Nissan – 3930 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, for your chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017, meet Cousin Kera and the great selection of vehicles on the lot.

at – 3930 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, for your chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017, meet Cousin Kera and the great selection of vehicles on the lot. Join us this Friday April 14 th at T ropical Smoothie Café – 8111 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh from 1-3pm for your chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017 and have a healthy and delicious lunch with Melissa Wade in the Water. This Friday from 1-3pm with The Light 103.9

at T – 8111 Creedmoor Rd. in Raleigh from 1-3pm for your chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017 and have a healthy and delicious lunch with Melissa Wade in the Water. This Friday from 1-3pm with The Light 103.9 Join us this Saturday April 15 th at Barnes and Nobles bookstore at Southpoint Mall from 11-12noon for the signing of Bishop George Bloomer’s latest book and chance to win tix to WEN 2017.

at bookstore at Southpoint Mall from 11-12noon for the signing of latest book and chance to win tix to WEN 2017. Join us on Tuesday April 18 th at McDonald’s 1-2pm for your chance to win tix to Women’s Empowerment

at 1-2pm for your chance to win tix to Women’s Empowerment Join us on Wednesday April 19th with Parents for Educational Freedom from 3-5pm for a chance to win tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2017.

