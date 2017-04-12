WATCH: Ohio Cop Caught Stomping Handcuffed Black Man, Draws Community Outrage

WATCH: Ohio Cop Caught Stomping Handcuffed Black Man, Draws Community Outrage

Police officer Zachary Rosen also was one of two officers involved in the July 2016 shooting death of Ohio man Henry Green.

The Light NC staff
City officials and community members in Columbus, Ohio condemned the action of Ohio cop Zachary Rosen Tuesday after he was caught on video stomping on the head of a handcuffed Black man under arrest, reports The Columbus Dispatch.

From The Columbus Dispatch:

“What I saw was troubling, upsetting — it’s disturbing,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “It’s not consistent with the values and training Columbus Division of Police. … It erodes the public trust.”

Ginther said a series of faith and community leaders have been talking about the video since it was posted Monday on YouTube by Roeisha Pettiford. In it, 26-year-old Demarko Anderson appears to already be restrained by another officer when Officer Zachary Rosen darts in and steps on his head [during the April 8 incident.]

…Nana Watson, president of the Columbus chapter of the NAACP, said,“We are requesting that he be removed from the force. The behavior displayed by (the) officer makes it extremely difficult for our community to stomach.”

Rosen — who was also one of two officers involved in the July 2016 shooting death of 23-year-old Ohio man Henry Green that later got off after a grand jury failed to indict them — has been temporarily reassigned with police conducting an investigation, reports NBC4 Columbus.

SOURCE: The Columbus DispatchNBC4 Columbus

