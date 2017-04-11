Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Don’t Lose Your Flavor [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell has a message for those new to faith. She reads from Matthew 5:13 & 14, which speaks to the importance of staying true to oneself. One might think when they give themselves over to God that they have to change; you don’t have to dull down or lessen yourself.

God is a creator, so you don’t have to give up your unique and creative parts to be on his team! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

