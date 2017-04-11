Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Loving Those Who Are Unloveable [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell & Warryn Campbell talk about the challenge of loving those around us who seem to be “unloveable.” Maybe they aren’t giving you the same love you’re giving them, but, as Erica says, “we have a responsibility to be like Christ,” and Christ says to love your enemy and your neighbor.

For many people, this might seem impossible. But it’s really not. Warryn explains what it really means what we say “I love you.” Click on the audio player to hear more of this important message in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Morning With Erica Campbell.”

