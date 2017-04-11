GRIFF’s Prayer: Celebrating Vacation Time [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF diligently delivers his prayer even while he’s on vacation. He thanks God for his vacation time, and for being able to sleep in and spend some quality cuddling time with his dog. Even though he loves his job, he’s happy to be able to get some time to rest!

Click on the audio player to hear what he had to say in his hilarious vacation time on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

