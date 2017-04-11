VaShawn Mitchell On Working Behind The Scenes For Tasha Cobbs [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
VaShawn Mitchell talks about how visiting and worshiping in South Africa so frequently has made the place his second home, and reminisces about recording live there. He talks about not focusing on sales of his music, but rather the energy and authenticity of creating the music primarily. VaShawn also talks about writing and producing behind the scenes for Tasha Cobbs, calling it “a passion of mine.”

He also explains that he’s okay with the artists he works with surpassing him, and loves being able to vouch for talented friends like Anthony Brown and help them further their careers. Plus, VaShawn talks about serving as the overseer of the choirs for Full Gospel, which is the church he grow up in as a kid. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

