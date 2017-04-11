GRIFF’s Prayer: “Lord, I Can’t Get Dragged Off No Plane” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is struck by the recent viral video of a doctor being manhandled and dragged off a United Airlines flight. He thanks God for his ability to be calm and grown, and to listen to directions in such sticky situations.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of GRIFF’s hilarious prayer in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

