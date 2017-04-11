Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Bishop William Murphy On Being Expected To Preach The Gospel For Free [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Bishop William Murphy talks with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about his new song, “Everlasting God.” He talks about the live recording of the song more than a year ago, and receiving his second Grammy nomination. He explains how he knew the song was going to special when he first heard it and started singing it with Full Gospel.

He also talks about juggling the responsibilities of being an artist, and being a Bishop, and questions why we put more respect on honor on artists than we do for prophets. He explains why preath the gospel for free Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Bishop William Murphy On “Bringing A Generation Back To God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs, Kierra Sheard & Bishop William Murphy at ONE PLACE LIVE Tour ATL!

RELATED: William McDowell Explains The Amazing Reason He Hasn’t Been Singing At Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

100 photos Launch gallery

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Continue reading 2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

2016 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion: Gospel Explosion

Bishop William Murphy , Free , gospel , paid , Pastor's Week , preach

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
11.26.16