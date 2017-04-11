Bishop William Murphy On Being Expected To Preach The Gospel For Free [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bishop William Murphy talks with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about his new song, “Everlasting God.” He talks about the live recording of the song more than a year ago, and receiving his second Grammy nomination. He explains how he knew the song was going to special when he first heard it and started singing it with Full Gospel.

Follow @GetUpErica

He also talks about juggling the responsibilities of being an artist, and being a Bishop, and questions why we put more respect on honor on artists than we do for prophets. He explains why preath the gospel for free Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Bishop William Murphy On “Bringing A Generation Back To God” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tasha Cobbs, Kierra Sheard & Bishop William Murphy at ONE PLACE LIVE Tour ATL!

RELATED: William McDowell Explains The Amazing Reason He Hasn’t Been Singing At Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]