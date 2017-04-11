Don Cheadle Is Bringing The Story Of Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire To The Big Screen

is teaming up with, his former Miles Ahead collaborator, to bring the story of, Wall Street’s first Black millionaire, to life.

The actor acquired the film and TV rights to author Shane White‘s “Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire,” released in 2015. White won the Society of Historians of the Early American Republic’s best book prize and the 2016 New York City Book Award for his work.

“Prince of Darkness” profiles Hamilton, who was mentioned as an arch rival in railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt‘s obituary. The book details Hamilton’s life as a controversial figure who escaped Haiti to become one of the most successful broker and land agents in the 1800’s.

“He broke many taboos of the times, including marrying a white woman and owning stock in rail companies on whose trains he wasn’t legally allowed to ride. When Hamilton died, obits at the time called him the richest black man in America,” Variety reports.

When the movie hits the silver screen will you be watching?

SOURCE: The Hollywood Reporter

