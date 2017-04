Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield guests hosts “Tea Talk” w/ Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders to discuss the RHOA reunion, her juicy debut novel Wives, Fiances, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta.

