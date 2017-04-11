Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy

News One
Anti-Gay Pastor Found Guilty Of Molesting Teenage Boy

He faces up to life in prison.

The Light NC staff
ABrunswick, Georgia pastor was found guilty of molesting a teenage boy on Monday following a six-day trial in Glynn County.

According to News 4 Jax, Kenneth Adkins—who was previously reported to have homophobic views—was convicted of two counts of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation, and one count of enticing a child.

“This kid was struggling with balancing the good with the bad,” Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper said of the victim, now 22 years old. “What we know is this kid didn’t always have food at his house. He didn’t have a father. Adkins swooped in and saved the day.”

In 2015, Adkins shared a series of Facebook photos of himself dressed in wigs, encouraging Black Democrats to boycott Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance.

In one post he wrote, “Tonight at 6pm at the Duval Democratic Banquet, Miss Jane in her very short Red Dress will deliver a message to the Homosexuals that have taken over the Duval Democratic Party. I am gonna ‘pee’ next to your women in the women’s bathroom and let’s see how y’all feel.”

According to Action News Jax, Adkins’ main concern was with members of the transgender community.

“If HRO passes, I’m forced to allow people in women’s bathrooms. I don’t think that’s right,” Adkins said.

Following Adkins’ cancelling of his protest, Houston mayor Annise Parker, who is open gay, told WFOX-TV, “Anyone who would do that has no concept at all of what gender identity truly is and how hateful and hurtful that is.”

Adkins’ sentence is scheduled for April 25. He faces up to life in prison.

SOURCE: News 4 Jax, Action News Jax, Facebook

