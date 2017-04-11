Get Up Erica
Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, Your Ring Got Caught In My Wig [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Kev On Stage is the head of Member Relations Committee, which means it’s his job to relay the concerns of the church body to the pastor. In this letter from a church member, the writer explains that the pastor did some damage to her head when he prayed for her at the alter.

She asks that the pastor put her hand on a shoulder next time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

church , Funny , kev on stage , pastor , Video , Weave , Wig

