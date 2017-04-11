Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, Your Ring Got Caught In My Wig [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kev On Stage is the head of Member Relations Committee, which means it’s his job to relay the concerns of the church body to the pastor. In this letter from a church member, the writer explains that the pastor did some damage to her head when he prayed for her at the alter.

Follow @GetUpErica

She asks that the pastor put her hand on a shoulder next time. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this funny clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, No Chitlins [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kev On Stage: Dear Pastor, What Are We Building? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kev On Stage: Can We Get An Organic Praise Break? [EXCLUSIVE]