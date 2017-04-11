Get Up Erica
Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Anthony Brown and Group Therapy are back with another powerful single; “Trust In You.” The new music video for the song is a strong stance in the rejection of worrying, fear, hesitation, and all the negativity that can intrude on one’s unwavering faith in God, and thus, one’s peace of mind. Watch the uplifting video above!

RELATED: Anthony Brown On Preparing To Co-Host The Stellar Awards With Erica Campbell [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Anthony Brown Explains How He Knows It’s Time To Create New Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Holy Grounds! Anthony Brown’s “Trust In You” Vs. Deitrick Haddon’s “A Billion People”

Anthony Brown & Group therAPY , gospel , new music video , trust in you

