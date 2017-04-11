Anthony Brown & Group TherAPy “Trust In You” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]



Anthony Brown and Group Therapy are back with another powerful single; “Trust In You.” The new music video for the song is a strong stance in the rejection of worrying, fear, hesitation, and all the negativity that can intrude on one’s unwavering faith in God, and thus, one’s peace of mind. Watch the uplifting video above!

