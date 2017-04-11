Join Us This Saturday For Easter Egg Hunt “EGGtravaganza”

Join The Light 103.9 with Word Of God Fellowship Church for their free Easter egg hunt “3000Eggs at 3000 Rock Quarry road Easter Egg Hunt Eggtravanganza” .

The Easter Egg hunt is free and open to children of all ages and takes place this Saturday April 15th from 11 am to 3 pm with free music, food, drinks and games.

We’ll see you this Saturday at 3000 Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh for the Word Of God Fellowship Church 3000 Eggs at 3000 Rock Quarry road Easter Egg Hunt Eggtravanganza.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: