Family Of Teen Electrocuted In Pool Filing Lawsuit

Melissa Wade
Hazard tape

Source: Tom Hahn / Getty

On Sept. 3rd, 17yr old Rachel Rosoff was mysteriously found dead inside Heritage Point community pool in northern Wake County where she was filling in to be lifeguard that day.

Investigation and reports showed Rachel suffered an electrical shock in the water that paralyzed her and caused her muscles to contract, leaving the strong swimmer unable to move and with no way to fight. The family’s attorney says “This was a horrible death,” … “She was paralyzed by the electricity, but she consciously drowned.”

So, instead of celebrating what would’ve been Rachel Rosoff’s 18th birthday, her family was filing a lawsuit inside Wake County Superior Court blaming Rachel’s electrocution and drowning on the alleged shoddy repair work of two Raleigh companies.

Read more at ABC11

