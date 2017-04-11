2 Adults 1 Child Killed In Domestic Dispute At Elementary School

Special ed. teacher Elaine Smith, 53 was shot and killed by her estranged husband while two students standing behind her were hit as well with one student dying from his injuries. Husband,Cedric Anderson then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

Officials in San Bernardino report that Cedric Anderson, who had been estranged from his wife for about a month, went through protocol and got into the school by saying he had to drop something off for Smith.

