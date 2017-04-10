Recall For NC: Bat Found In Fresh Express Organic Salad

A limited number of cases of Walmart Organic Marketside Spring Mix have been recalled by Fresh Express after a dead bat was found in a package.

The recall includes product distributed in North Carolina and other locations in the Southeast.

his recall includes:

Organic Marketside Spring Mix – 5 oz. clear container

Production Code of G089B19 and best-if-used-by date of APR 14 2017, located on the top label

UPC Code of 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container next to the bar code

Possible distribution states include: AL, FL, GA, LA, MS, NC, SC, VA

If you have purchased this product, you can return it to the store for a refund or call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free number at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Read more at WRAL.com

