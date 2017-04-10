Love Talking: Don’t Box Love In [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell challenges us not to box love in. Don’t define love by the assumptions you have about it. The reality is, nobody knows what love is going to look like for them, or who they are going to fall in love with. You could end up blocking yourself from receiving love by boxing it into tiny ramifications, that may not even apply in reality.

Don’t assume that love can never exist in your life, because of the way it looks like on magazines or in movies. Be open to love and all its possibilities! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

