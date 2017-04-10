Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

James Fortune “I Forgive Me” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


As James Fortune says at the beginning of his powerful new video for his single, “I Forgive Me,” we often have the most difficulty forgiving ourselves for wrongdoings, more than anybody else. In this video, he empowers the viewer to let go of regrets, and to grant themselves same forgiveness that God has already granted them.

Check out James Fortune & FIYA’s sincere and intimate new video above.

RELATED: James Fortune On The Difficult Journey To Self-Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

 

gospel , i forgive me , James Fortune , new music , Video

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
National 03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
National 03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
National 02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
National 01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
National 01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16