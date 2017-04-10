James Fortune “I Forgive Me” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As James Fortune says at the beginning of his powerful new video for his single, “I Forgive Me,” we often have the most difficulty forgiving ourselves for wrongdoings, more than anybody else. In this video, he empowers the viewer to let go of regrets, and to grant themselves same forgiveness that God has already granted them.

Check out James Fortune & FIYA’s sincere and intimate new video above.

RELATED: James Fortune On The Difficult Journey To Self-Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Deitrick Haddon “A Billion People” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: