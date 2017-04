More than 800 Durham residents lost their power yesterday, the Durham Police Department said a large balloon was the source of the outage.

The outage was located at Hillandale/Spruce to Hillsborough Rd and from Hillsborough/Hillandale to 15-501 and beyond.

The outage started around 2:50 p.m. and was restored just before 5pm.

