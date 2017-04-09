Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son

Hunter Zion Bell is just too adorable!

The Light NC staff
Leave a comment

Screening And Panel For WGN America's 'Underground' - Arrivals

Source: Michael Boardman / Getty


Last Friday, Jurnee Smollett-Bell shared the first-ever photo of her baby son Hunter Zion Bell’s face on Instagram.

In a photo that shows her son and her singer husband Josiah Bell, the Underground actress wrote: “My fellas. So in love… they make my heart explode.”

✨✨My fellas. So in love…they make my heart explode 😍😍❤❤❤✨✨@josiahbell #HunterZionBell

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on

Josiah also shared a pic of their adorable son: “I seriously thought life was incredible before my little one came into my life “But” @jurneebell NOTHING can top watching you bring our son into this world! #HunterZionBell

This may be the first time we have seen little Hunter’s beautiful face, but back in November Smollett-Bell shared a pic of her son right after he was born.

Hunter Zion Bell. So in love with our little man ❤️❤️❤️@josiahbell

A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on

Such a beautiful Black family!

SOURCE: Instagram

RELATED NEWS:

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Serves Retro Glam On The Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine

Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower

Oh No! Is Janet Jackson Splitting From Wissam Al Mana?

celebrity babies , Instagram , jurnee smollett-bell

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 weeks ago
National 03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at 90
 3 weeks ago
National 03.20.17
Uproar Leadership Academy Set to Open in August
 1 month ago
National 03.10.17
2016 Black History Month Series Part 3: African…
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
My Black is…Black History Month Celebration
 2 months ago
National 02.20.17
World Hijab Day Rally (Photos)
 2 months ago
National 02.02.17
Ronda Rousey’s Comeback Ends In 48 Seconds
 3 months ago
National 01.13.17
March For Love Counters KKK March In Charlotte…
 4 months ago
National 01.13.17
Healthier Alternatives to Traditional Holiday Meals
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16
The Gift Stage Play Returns for the Holidays
 5 months ago
National 11.26.16