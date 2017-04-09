Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son

Last Friday,shared the first-ever photo of her baby sonface on Instagram.

In a photo that shows her son and her singer husband Josiah Bell, the Underground actress wrote: “My fellas. So in love… they make my heart explode.”

✨✨My fellas. So in love…they make my heart explode 😍😍❤❤❤✨✨@josiahbell #HunterZionBell A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Josiah also shared a pic of their adorable son: “I seriously thought life was incredible before my little one came into my life “But” @jurneebell NOTHING can top watching you bring our son into this world! #HunterZionBell”

I seriously thought life was incredible before my little one came into my life "But" @jurneebell NOTHING can top watching you bring our son into this world! #HunterZionBell A post shared by Josiah Bell (@josiahbell) on Apr 7, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

This may be the first time we have seen little Hunter’s beautiful face, but back in November Smollett-Bell shared a pic of her son right after he was born.

Hunter Zion Bell. So in love with our little man ❤️❤️❤️@josiahbell A post shared by Jurnee Smollett Bell (@jurneebell) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:47pm PST

Such a beautiful Black family!

SOURCE: Instagram

RELATED NEWS:

Jurnee Smollett-Bell Serves Retro Glam On The Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine

Amid Death Threats, Omarosa Marries In D.C. Trump Tower

Oh No! Is Janet Jackson Splitting From Wissam Al Mana?

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: