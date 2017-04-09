Awww! Jurnee Smollett-Bell Shares First Baby Photo Of Son

Last Friday, Jurnee Smollett-Bell shared the first-ever photo of her baby son Hunter Zion Bell’s face on Instagram.
In a photo that shows her son and her singer husband Josiah Bell, the Underground actress wrote: “My fellas. So in love… they make my heart explode.”
Josiah also shared a pic of their adorable son: “I seriously thought life was incredible before my little one came into my life “But” @jurneebell NOTHING can top watching you bring our son into this world! #HunterZionBell”
This may be the first time we have seen little Hunter’s beautiful face, but back in November Smollett-Bell shared a pic of her son right after he was born.
Such a beautiful Black family!
SOURCE: Instagram
