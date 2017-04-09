Get Up Erica
GRIFF’s Prayer: The Pollen Count [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell
With the transition into springtime comes a difficult time for seasonal allergy sufferers. In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF talks to God about the pollen count, and the difficulty he has just living and breathing when it gets as high as it does around this time of year.

GRIFF asks God if he might be able to help us out with our allergy troubles. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

