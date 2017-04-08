Tobbi And Tommi On They Became A Duo From A Family Of Singers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tobbi And Tommi are a pair of sisters who have been singing since the age of six, and have sung backup for Donald Lawrence, as well as traveled abroad to minister. They talk about their song “I Got A Feeling,” and some of the other songs on their EP, “Live It Up.” They talk about singing with the entire rest of their family, and being in a bigger group as a family at one point, and how they ended up being a duo.

They also talk about the experience they had as background singers. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

